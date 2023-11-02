Schools to remain closed for two days amid rising air pollution in national capital: Delhi govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government on Thursday announced that private as well as government schools will be closed down for the next two days in view of the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform X to announce the decision. He wrote, "In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days."

Thus, the schools will remain shut on Friday (October 3) and Saturday (October 4).

Earlier in the day, Centre imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the air quality in the city deteriorated and entered the 'severe' category. Under the GRAP stage III, non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR has been banned along with a ban on the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the capital.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 343 on Thursday (November 2) morning bringing the air quality under the 'very poor' category for the fifth day in a row. As per the SAFAR-India, the city's AQI has been in the 'very poor' category since Sunday (309).

