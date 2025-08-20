Delhi schools get bomb threat again, police and bomb squad conducting searches Delhi schools get bomb threat again, police and bomb squad conducting searches

New Delhi:

Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Wednesday morning, prompting the police and bomb disposal squad to carry out sweeping searches of the premises amid a series of such threats to schools in the national capital, all of which have turned out to out to be hoaxes.

The SKV School in Malviya Nagar and the Andhra School in Karol Bagh received bomb threats through email. The management of the schools alerted the police, after which Delhi Police sniffer dog and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the site. Fire brigades have also been stationed there.

As of now, police are carrying out extensive searches on the premises at the two locations, and nothing suspicious has been found so far.