Delhi schools directed to operate in hybrid mode till class 5 as air quality worsens

Amid a worsening air quality in the national capital, all government and private schools in Delhi have been directed to operate in a hybrid mode till class 5.

It applies to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE), and those run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

The directive, issued November 6, said students up to class 5 should be allowed attend either in person or online.

Air quality inches closer to 'severe'

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is inching closer to the 'severe' category. On Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 392, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

As AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

GRAP-3 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR

With the AQI worsening in the capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed three measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under GRAP-3, there are strict restrictions on dust generating/air pollution causing construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the entire NCR.

"The CAQM has implemented GRAP Stage 3, effective today. Due to these restrictions, I would like to inform the residents of Delhi that diesel vehicles meeting Bharat Stage 4 (BS-IV) emission standards or lower, and petrol vehicles meeting Bharat Stage 3 (BS-III) standards or lower, are no longer permitted to operate in Delhi—regardless of whether they are registered in Delhi or elsewhere," Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday.

"Similarly, heavy vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) that run on diesel and meet BS-IV standards or lower are also prohibited. Furthermore, all schools up to the fifth grade are required to operate in a hybrid mode; this is mandatory. These restrictions also apply to the NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat," he added.

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