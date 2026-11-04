Delhi: Class 3 girl dies after cardiac arrest in school, CCTV captures chilling moment

A nine-year-old Class 3 student died after suffering a cardiac arrest inside her classroom at Lovely Public School in Mayur Vihar, east Delhi, on Wednesday morning, police said. The girl collapsed while standing in front of her class teacher, with the incident captured by the school's CCTV cameras.

Police received a PCR call at around 9.52 am and began an investigation. School officials rushed the child to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Girl collapsed while standing in front of teacher

School principal Dr Bhavna said the girl suddenly fell while standing in front of her teacher in the classroom. Staff members immediately took her to a nearby private hospital, but were advised to move her to a higher centre. She was then taken to another hospital, where doctors said she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Our staff members also informed her family members. The hospital told us that the girl suffered cardiac arrest. Police were informed about the matter," the principal said.

CCTV footage shows teacher rushing to help

During the preliminary investigation, police examined footage from the classroom's CCTV cameras. An officer said the video showed the girl standing inside the classroom and trying to approach her teacher when she suddenly collapsed.

The teacher rushed to her, picked her up and tried to make her sit on a chair. Several students gathered around the girl, while some classmates ran out of the classroom to alert school authorities.

Police to record statements

The incident remains under investigation. Police said they would record statements from the girl's parents and the relevant school authorities as part of the probe.

A similar school tragedy was reported in Ahmedabad

The incident in Delhi recalled a similar case in Ahmedabad in January 2025, when an eight-year-old Class 3 girl collapsed in her school's lobby and died. CCTV footage showed teachers rushing to help her after she fell on a bench. Preliminary findings suggested a suspected cardiac arrest.

(With inputs from PTI)

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