DU's St Stephen's College and Dwarka's St Thomas School receive bomb threat, search underway Delhi Police bomb squad, dog squad, fire brigade team, and special staff team are on the spot. Investigations are also ongoing to determine whether the threats were part of a hoax or something more serious.

New Delhi:

A school and a college in the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, triggering an immediate security response, said the Delhi Police. The threatening email was sent to St. Thomas School, located in Delhi's Dwarka area, and St. Stephen's College, one of the premier institutions under Delhi University.

Upon receiving the alerts, emergency response teams, including the Delhi Police bomb squad, dog squad, fire brigade team, and special staff team, were immediately deployed to both locations.

Threat was given through mail

As a safety measure, both the school and the college were evacuated. Following extensive checks, no suspicious items have been discovered at either site so far. "So far, the police have not found anything suspicious at either place. The threat was given through mail," said the police.

The incident caused temporary panic among students, staff, and parents.

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threat

Earlier on Monday morning, three schools in the national capital received bomb threats, prompting the emergency services to be kicked in, a Delhi Police official said. He said that around 8 am, police received calls regarding the bomb threats from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri.

The threat was sent to schools through the mail. Nothing suspicious has been found so far during the search, Delhi Police said in a statement.

This development comes after multiple private schools in Noida received similar threats. However, during the investigation, police discovered that the bomb threats were sent by a Class 9 student who wanted to avoid attending school.

