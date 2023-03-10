Delhi's Rouse Avenue court directs ED to produce Manish Sisodia before it at 2 pm today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sisodia was arrested by ED on Thursday.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce former Delhi Deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia before it at 2:00 pm today. ED in its application sought 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Thursday, this time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Sisodia is already lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail under judicial custody till March 20.

The ED has arrested Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges linked to excise policy case, officials said. The former Delhi deputy CM was questioned by ED for over 6 hours on March 9 in relation to the now scrapped liquor policy.

Speaking on Sisodia's arrest by the ED, Kejriwal said, "Manish was first arrested by the CBI. CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside jail at all costs. By creating new fake cases everyday. The public is watching, they will answer..."

The 51-year-old was arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said. ED alleged Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies and was "not cooperating in the probe."

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22. The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

(With agencies inputs)