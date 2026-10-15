Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place to remain shut on Oct 16-17 ahead of CJP's Tiranga march

New Delhi:

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park in Connaught Place (CP) will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. This comes a day after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke called on people to assemble at the venue and hoist the national flag. The proposed gathering, being promoted under the slogan 'Lehra Do Tiranga', is the latest development in the ongoing agitation involving student organisations, political activists and Opposition leaders. The CJP and other organisations have urged people to wave the national flag at Central Park, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also extended support to the call.

CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' call for October 16

On Wednesday, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke appealed to citizens to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour. He urged patriots and people who take pride in the national flag to join the proposed gathering.

In a post on X, Dipke used the slogan 'Lehra Do Tiranga' to mobilise support for the programme. He also appealed to those unable to reach the national capital to organise Tiranga marches in their respective cities in the evening.

Dipke said the possibility of facing arrest would not deter him from participating in the proposed flag-hoisting programme. "I might be jailed after this, but I am not worried about that. The Tricolour is my pride, and I will certainly hoist it," Dipke said.

The call followed the detention of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde by Delhi Police on Tuesday. According to reports, the CJP members were detained after allegedly attempting to breach a police cordon and enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site.

Dipke targets authorities over detentions and restrictions

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Dipke accused the authorities of taking action against students, young protesters and Opposition leaders participating in the agitation. He claimed that student organisations and young people had been protesting on Delhi's streets for the past 10 to 15 days and alleged that demonstrators were being forcibly removed. He also questioned the detention of Opposition leaders who joined the protests.

"For the past 10-15 days, students’ organisations and the youth of Delhi have been out on the streets, being dragged away. When the Opposition joined them, they were detained too, including the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan. And all this for whom? For one man, Gyanesh Kumar," ANI reported.

Dipke also alleged that railway services were shut following the October 10 protest call, describing the development as possibly unprecedented in the country's history. "For whom? Gyanesh Kumar. That wasn’t enough, so they shut the Metro and closed stations across Delhi. For whom? Gyanesh Kumar. Still not satisfied, they brought in forces from Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

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