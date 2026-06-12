Delhi's Britannia Chowk renamed after veteran journalist Ashwini Chopra; Rajat Sharma meets his family

New Delhi:

The Britannia Chowk in Delhi's Shakurpur on Friday was renamed as Ashwini Chopra Chowk in an attempt to honour veteran journalist Ashwini Kumar Chopra. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu unveiled the plaque commemorating the renaming at a formal ceremony.

Speaking to reporters on this occasion, Gupta said this was an attempt to pay tribute to Chopra, who was a "fearless and honest" journalist.

"This junction, formerly known as Britannia Chowk because of the Britannia factory nearby, has now been renamed Ashwini Chopra Chowk on his death anniversary. Located beside the Punjab Kesari office, it honours a fearless journalist who gave voice to the nation and society. This renaming is our tribute to him," she said.

Meanwhile, Sandhu said Chopra was like his brother and by renaming the Britannia Chowk as Ashwini Chopra Chowk, the government has honoured the late journalist. He said the move will motivate the journalists.

"Delhi Government has named this junction as Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk. It is our collective duty — of the family, the government, and the people — to ensure it becomes one of Delhi’s cleanest and finest junctions," the Lieutenant Governor said, while addressing a gathering on this occasion.

Rajat Sharma calls Ashwini Chopra a true patriot

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma paid tribute to Chopra, called him a true patriot and said he loved the country immensely. Describing Chopra as a fearless person and a good speaker, Rajat Sharma said the late journalist's family has sacrificed a lot for the country.

"Ashwini Chopra was a very good friend of mine. It's unfortunate that he is no longer with us. But I travelled with him to many countries around the world. He was the editor of Punjab Kesari, and I was the editor of a magazine. He had immense love for the country," Rajat Sharma, who also met Chopra's family, said.

Who was Ashwini Chopra?

Ashwini Chopra was a senior journalist and a former MP. Born on June 11, 1956, in Jalandhar, Punjab, he was popularly known as 'Minna'. He graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. He obtained his master's degree in journalism from the Punjab University.

He also had a master's degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley.

Chopra also represented Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, playing around 25 first-class matches. Chopra was the editor of Punjab Kesari (Delhi edition). In 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Karnal constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

He passed away on January 18, 2020, at the age of 63 years in Haryana's Gurugram.