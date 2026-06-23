Delhi's big housing push: Slum rehab cut-off extended to Jan 2025; 20 lakh to benefit

New Delhi:

In a major relief for lakhs of slum dwellers in the national capital, the Delhi government has approved the extension of rehabilitation benefits to all eligible families residing in settlements established up to January 1, 2025. The move is expected to benefit nearly 20 lakh people and pave the way for permanent housing for an estimated 4 to 5 lakh families living in Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters across the city. The decision was approved during the 36th board meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat. Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

Revised cut-off date to bring more families under housing scheme

According to the government, the revised eligibility date removes a major obstacle that had previously prevented many slum-dwelling families from qualifying for rehabilitation benefits. The decision also broadens the reach of the recently approved Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move would significantly expand access to rehabilitation benefits and help thousands of families secure permanent homes. "Nearly 20 lakh people living in Delhi's JJ clusters stand to benefit after the city government decided to extend rehabilitation benefits to all eligible slum-dwelling families settled till January 1, 2025, paving the way for permanent housing for an estimated 4-5 lakh families," Gupta said.

Boost to 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan' vision

The Chief Minister said the decision reflects the government's commitment to the principle of "Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan" and aims to provide dignified living conditions to residents who have spent years in informal settlements. She noted that the revised cut-off date would allow a substantially larger number of eligible beneficiaries to become part of the rehabilitation process and receive permanent housing support.

Under the plan, eligible families will be allotted multi-storey residential flats equipped with essential civic amenities. The government has also indicated that rehabilitation projects will be carried out within or close to existing settlements wherever feasible, ensuring minimal disruption to residents' livelihoods, employment opportunities and social networks.

More than housing, focus on better quality of life

Highlighting the broader objective of the initiative, CM Gupta said the programme is not merely about constructing homes but about creating well-planned communities with improved living standards.

The proposed rehabilitation colonies will be developed with necessary social infrastructure, including schools, anganwadi centres, health facilities, children's playgrounds and other public amenities required for sustainable community living. Officials believe the integrated approach will help improve access to education, healthcare and social services for thousands of families relocating to permanent housing.

Linked to Delhi's new rehabilitation policy

The latest decision aligns with the provisions of the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026. It also follows discussions held during a recent high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding housing and rehabilitation measures in the national capital. Government officials say the expanded eligibility framework is expected to accelerate rehabilitation efforts and strengthen long-term urban development planning in Delhi.

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