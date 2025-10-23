Delhi AQI today: National capital chokes as air quality worsens to 'severe' category Days after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality has worsened significantly, with several areas recording “very poor” to “severe” levels of pollution.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) has slipped into the “severe” category in several parts of the city days after Diwali. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 429 on Thursday morning, a sharp increase from 360 the previous day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Other areas like ITO (353), RK Puram (362), Dwarka Sector 8 (327), Ashok Vihar (350), and Bawana (346) remained in the “very poor” category. Nehru Nagar (377) and Patparganj (361) also saw high pollution levels.

The CPCB classifies AQI as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

With many locations crossing the 400 mark, the city is facing dangerous air quality levels that pose health risks.

Post-Diwali smoke

The smoke and dust from Diwali celebrations have blanketed the city, making breathing difficult for many residents. Along with this, stubble burning in nearby states, heavy vehicular emissions, and calm weather conditions have contributed to the rising pollution. Health experts advise limiting outdoor activities, especially for children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems.

Government’s response: Artificial rain and electric mobility ‘

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the government is working proactively to induce artificial rain to reduce pollution, which will be implemented once the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirms favorable cloud and moisture conditions.The government is also focusing on electric mobility, aiming to deploy 10,000 electric buses across the city by 2027 to cut down on vehicle emissions.

GRAP 2 imposed

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has maintained Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since October 19 to control the pollution levels. CAQM emphasised the need for frequent water sprinkling and dust suppression on roads, especially in high-traffic and vulnerable areas, to reduce dust pollution. Proper disposal of collected dust at designated sites is also mandated.

What should we do?

With air quality expected to remain poor, residents should take precautions by wearing masks outdoors and minimizing exposure to polluted air.