Delhi's air quality 'very poor' morning after Diwali as AQI hits 366, thick smog engulfs capital

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Monday morning following Diwali celebrations, with firecracker smoke adding to the existing pollution. The city recorded an AQI of 366 at 6:30 am, falling in the 'very poor' category. Several parts of the national capital remained covered in dense smog, leaving the skyline hazy and affecting visibility.

Delhi's pollution levels came down after touching the 'severe' category in parts of the city during the early hours. According to ANI, citing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the ITO monitoring station recorded an AQI of 406 at 4:20 am. Meanwhile, the city's average AQI stood at 376 on Sunday, compared to 369 on Saturday, with both readings falling in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

Check AQI in your area

Several monitoring stations across the city recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 300, placing them in the 'very poor' category, while readings at several locations crossed the 400 mark, entering the 'severe' category. The area-wise AQI readings are as follows:

Alipur: 391

Anand Vihar: 337

Ashok Vihar: 312

Aya Nagar: 378

Burari: 373

Chandni Chowk: 418

Dwarka Sector 8: 361

IGI Airport (T3): 297

IIT Delhi: 361

ITO: 404

Jahangirpuri: 439

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 373

JNU: 349

Lodhi Road: 370

Mundka: 413

Najafgarh: 343

Narela: 382

Okhla Phase-2: 351

Punjabi Bagh: 408

Pusa: 383

RK Puram: 367

Rohini: 435

Vivek Vihar: 441

Wazirpur: 368

Delhi schools directed to operate in hybrid mode

All government and private schools in Delhi have been directed to operate in a hybrid mode till class 5. It applies to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE), and those run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

The directive, issued on November 6, said students up to class 5 should be allowed to attend either in person or online.

GRAP-3 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR

With the AQI worsening in the capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed three measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under GRAP-3, there are strict restrictions on dust generating/air pollution causing construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the entire NCR.

"The CAQM has implemented GRAP Stage 3, effective today. Due to these restrictions, I would like to inform the residents of Delhi that diesel vehicles meeting Bharat Stage 4 (BS-IV) emission standards or lower, and petrol vehicles meeting Bharat Stage 3 (BS-III) standards or lower, are no longer permitted to operate in Delhi—regardless of whether they are registered in Delhi or elsewhere," Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday.

"Similarly, heavy vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) that run on diesel and meet BS-IV standards or lower are also prohibited. Furthermore, all schools up to the fifth grade are required to operate in a hybrid mode; this is mandatory. These restrictions also apply to the NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat," he added.

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GRAP-III restrictions imposed across Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali