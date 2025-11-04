Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category for third day, AQI recorded at 392 in Anand Vihar Delhi air pollution: The Air Quality Index (AQI) around ITO was recorded at 347 in the 'very poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

New Delhi:

A thick layer of haze continued to envelop the national capital on Tuesday with the air quality remaining in the "very poor" category. AQI was recorded at 392 in Anand Vihar by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Data from the CPCB-developed Sameer app showed Alipur (421), Jahangirpuri (404) and Wazirpur (404) being the most polluted areas in the national capital as the Air Quality Index was in the 'severe' category.

Check area-wise AQI in Delhi-NCR

The Air Quality Index (AQI) around ITO was recorded at 347 in the 'very poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In the Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad was the most polluted city with an AQI of 375, falling in the 'very poor' category, CPCB data showed.

Noida (329) and Greater Noida (329) witnessed air quality in the 'very poor' category. However, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 218 ('poor') and Faridabad recorded AQI at 195, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

AQI in Burari was 400 on Monday

Burari on Monday was in the "severe" category with a reading of 400, followed by Wazirpur, which recorded 390. Additionally, 23 monitoring stations recorded "very poor" air quality, with readings above 300, as shown on the CPCB's Sameer app.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the wind speed dropped below 8 km/h from the northwest direction during the evening and night hours, reducing the dispersion of pollutants. It added that a ventilation index lower than 6,000 m²/s and wind speeds less than 10 km/h are unfavourable for pollutant dispersal.

Check levels of AQI

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notches above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read:

Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality improves but remains in 'poor' category