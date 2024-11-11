Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor', hospitals see surge in respiratory cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on the road amid low visibility due to smog

The national capital is still confronted with a damaging air quality situation. For instance, the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels dropped to the 'very poor’ category on Tuesday morning. The thick layer of smog that settled on the city made the pollution levels even worse, leading to a significant increase in the number of residents complaining of breathing problems.

Going by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in Delhi was at 349 at 9 am and hence the standing could be said to be within the bracket of very poor. The air quality was so high that it posed significant health dangers, mostly to at-risk populations like children, old persons, and those already suffering from breathing diseases.

However, other parts of the city did show higher levels of AQI. For instance, Bawana and Jahangirpuri recorded AQI values of 401 and 412 consequently, both of which fall under the ‘severe’ category, which is anything above 400. Some unhealthy levels of air pollution were also recorded in other areas of the city, such as readings at Sri Aurobindo Marg (206), Alipur (358), Anand Vihar (385), and Dwarka-Sector 8 (367), among others.

AQI goes from Good (0-50) to Satisfactory (51-100), Moderate (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401-500). Considering now that the overall Air Quality Index ratings in the city are in the very poor range, the experts have advised the residents to refrain from engaging themselves in any activities outdoors, especially for the high-risk groups.

Impact on health and hospitals

Respiratory symptoms are on the rise among hospital patients across the city, owing to the effects of pollution. Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant for Respiratory Critical Care at Apollo Hospital, remarked that even normal individuals who have not previously suffered from respiratory illnesses are now having runny noses, sneezes, coughs, and a sense of breathlessness.

"Patients with existing co-morbidities are coming in, but let me tell you that these are individuals who have never had any respiratory complaints before," Dr. Modi remarked. "It's not just the standard asthma and COPD patients. Patients who were normal the day before are turning up with rhinorrhea and sneezing. This is the effect pollution has on the person."

As the Chairman of the Institute of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital, Dr. Arvind Kumar did not hold back on the dangers posed by inhaling such kind of air. "People have been exposed to this kind of air and have developed coughs due to irritation of the respiratory system. All the ICUs these days are occupied with people suffering from, different kinds of pneumonia," he explained. “ Clinics of paediatricians are overflowing with kids with breathing difficulties. It’s so affecting people’s well-being.”

Smog and toxic foam in city

The overall picture of the city was heavily impaired owing to a dense layer of smog that enveloped the entire area, especially in places such as Akshardham, where the AQI was as high as 378. Meanwhile, in other areas of the city like Kalindi Kunj, a huge floating mound of toxic foam was seen on the Yamuna River, which again pointed towards the highly polluted condition of the water body.

Weather conditions and contributing factors

The factors leading to high pollution levels are numerous, ranging from vehicular exhaust and industrial waste to crop burning in the neighbouring states that season. Wind patterns are also a significant factor in understanding why these pollutants are still present in the ambient air. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the 9 am temperature was 17.6 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees higher than the average temperature expected at this time of the year. The humidity of 96% that was recorded at 0830 hours has also aided in the smog hanging around, as it does not allow the pollutants to spread out.

The high levels of pollution can be attributed to multiple sources, including vehicle emissions, industrial pollutants, and the seasonal practice of crop burning in neighbouring states. Weather conditions, too, are playing a crucial role in trapping the pollutants in the atmosphere. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 17.6 °C at 9 am, which is three degrees higher than the usual temperature for this time of year. The high humidity of 96% recorded at 8:30 am has further contributed to the persistence of the smog, as it prevents the pollutants from dispersing.

Advice to residents

For these and other reasons, and given that the air pollution levels are precariously high, authorities including physicians, health specialists, and even law enforcement agencies have instructed that all people, especially those susceptible to respiratory conditions, stay indoors. They are also appealing to schools and other institutions not to allow children to engage in outdoor activities. If a person needs to go out, the wearing of masks and measures to keep the respiratory system safe are thoroughly suggested.

Calls for long-term solutions

Delhi is facing an air pollution problem and while emergency measures like restricting outdoor activities are acceptable for a short period of time, experts are pushing for curative measures over longer periods. There is growing recognition among environmentalists and medical professionals that regulatory measures, waste management, and awareness levels need to be improved if the pollution problem in the capital is to be managed.

With the situation deteriorating, instead of taking a stand against air pollution, the denizens pay the price for what is already seen as an annual public health crisis, and more and more people are demanding sustained measures that can reduce air pollution.

As it is expected that pollution levels will still be high for the next few days, the air quality in Delhi serves as a reminder that there is an urgent need for a clear-cut policy on how to deal with the air quality crisis that has reached its heights.