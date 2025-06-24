Delhi's ACB to probe ex-ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain in multi-crore hospital scam Delhi's ACB has been authorised to investigate ex-health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in multi-crore hospital projects. The probe follows a BJP leader’s complaint citing cost overruns and project delays.

New Delhi:

In a major political shake-up, the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has received formal approval to initiate an investigation against former Health Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged hospital scam involving thousands of crores. The probe was greenlit on May 6, 2025, following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

The complaint that triggered the investigation

The probe stems from a complaint filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta on August 22, 2024, alleging corruption and mismanagement in the Delhi health department during the tenure of the two AAP leaders. The complaint suggests that both ministers played key roles in financial irregularities across multiple healthcare infrastructure projects.

Billions sanctioned, minimal results

According to records, in 2018–19, the Delhi government approved Rs 5,590 crore for 24 hospital projects — 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield. Despite massive funding, the projects saw excessive delays and cost escalations. Another Rs 1,125 crore was sanctioned for seven ICU hospitals (totaling 6,800 beds), but three years later, only 50% of the work had been completed while Rs 800 crore had already been spent.

LNJP and polyclinics under the radar

Among the projects under scrutiny is the LNJP Hospital expansion, which was initially budgeted at Rs 465.52 crore, but the cost reportedly ballooned to Rs 1,125 crore in just four years — a nearly threefold increase. Authorities suspect serious mismanagement or possible financial misconduct.

Additionally, a polyclinic development project involving 94 facilities and a budget of Rs 168.53 crore is also being probed for procedural and financial irregularities.

Political implications for AAP

Both Bharadwaj and Jain are senior leaders in the Aam Aadmi Party and are considered close confidants of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The initiation of this probe is likely to pose a significant political challenge for the party and has already sparked debate in political circles.

As the investigation proceeds, all eyes are on the ACB to uncover the truth behind what could be one of the biggest public health infrastructure scams in Delhi’s history.

(Inputs from Ila Kazmi)