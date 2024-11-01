Autorickshaw driver dies after being hit by Delhi Police constable's car

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a tragic incident, an autorickshaw driver lost his life after being hit by a car driven by a Delhi Police constable in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area. According to information released, the incident occurred on Thursday (October 31) night when the two vehicles—a car driven by the constable and an autorickshaw driven by the deceased—collided head-on near Trilokpuri Road.

While, the officials stated that the autorickshaw driver, identified as 24-year-old Harsh, was immediately admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in critical condition, the driver of the car, identified as Constable Varun Yadav, remained at the scene.

Speaking of the details about the incident, DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta said, "Late last night, a man was admitted in critical condition to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The local police learned that the individual had been involved in a road traffic accident and was admitted in very critical condition. We promptly registered a case of road traffic accident. Upon reaching the spot, we found a car and an autorickshaw in which the victim was traveling. The two had a head-on collision, severely injuring the victim."

"We have arrested the driver of the car and made him a part of the investigation. Initial findings reveal that both were coming from opposite directions. We immediately conducted a medical examination of the driver, including a breathalyzer test, which showed his alcohol report was negative. For further examination, the sample will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL," she noted.

Notably, the constable, who has now been taken into custody, is stationed at Mayur Vihar police station and was on his way to attend a case within his jurisdiction at the time of the accident. Moreover, further details about the case are being investigated.