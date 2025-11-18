Delhi river cruise: Union Minister Sonowal, LG Saxena review progress of Yamuna boat tourism project The project site lies upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage, covering the area between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Once completed, it is expected to give residents and tourists a new, eco-friendly way to travel and enjoy the river. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

New Delhi:

The Union government has taken another step towards developing river-based tourism in Delhi. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, inspected the ongoing work on the Yamuna Boat Tourism and Ferry Infrastructure Project. The initiative aims to bring leisure boat rides and ferry services to the capital’s stretch of the River Yamuna.

The project site lies upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage, covering the area between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Once completed, it is expected to give residents and tourists a new, eco-friendly way to travel and enjoy the river. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

The Yamuna has been declared National Waterway 110 (NW-110), extending 1,080 km from Delhi’s Jagatpur to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. As part of broader plans to promote inland water transport and short-distance tourism, the Ministry is creating basic facilities along a 6–7 km circuit between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Minister Sonowal hails PM Modi's leadership

After the review, Sonowal said the project reflects the Centre’s efforts to build sustainable and modern water transport systems. He added that the new services will support green tourism while improving connectivity in the city.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's waterways have witnessed a transformational revival after decades of neglect. Eco-friendly cruise tourism on the Yamuna is a major milestone, paving the way for cleaner, greener and more efficient water transport that will boost connectivity and tourism in the heart of Delhi," he said.

Emphasis on green tourism

The corridor is set to serve as a central point for sustainable cruise services, using electric–solar hybrid vessels designed to carry between 30 and 40 passengers. Each boat will be equipped with essential safety gear, such as life jackets and PA systems. At Sonia Vihar, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has already placed two floating jetties, each capable of handling around 50 passengers. Plans also include developing on-shore infrastructure like parking areas, basic amenities and leisure zones.