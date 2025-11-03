Delhi Ridge tree-felling case: SC orders compensatory plantation on 185 acres by March 2026 Trees in the protected ecological zone were cut down to build a wider access road leading to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) — a new tertiary care hospital meant mainly for paramilitary personnel, their families, retirees, and the general public.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court, during a hearing on the Delhi Ridge tree-cutting case, directed the forest department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to hand over 185 acres of land immediately and ensure plantation by March 2026.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and Joymalya Bagchi said that winter is not the right season for plantation, so time has been given until March.

The Forest Department and DDA informed the court that instead of one single site, 18 different locations covering about 168.88 acres have been selected for plantation. Out of these, possession of 17 sites has already been given, and the dispute over the 18th site has now been resolved. The court said that even if any dispute remains, the land must still be handed over to the Forest Department.

Plantation to take place at 18 locations

The Supreme Court observed that planting trees at 18 different places would be more beneficial for the environment than doing it at a single site. The court further ordered that the plantation work should be completed by March, as winter is not suitable for tree planting. The DDA must provide funds to the Forest Department without delay, said the top court.

Additionally, work on building boundary walls around the plantation sites will also begin soon. The court extended the deadline for plantation to March 31 and instructed that DDA should release extra funds immediately.

The Supreme Court emphasised that the plantation work must move quickly so that Delhi’s air quality and greenery can improve.

Why was Ridge tree-felling required?

Trees in the protected ecological zone of the national capital were cut down to build a wider access road leading to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) — a new tertiary care hospital meant mainly for paramilitary personnel, their families, retirees, and the general public.