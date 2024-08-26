Delhi: Resident doctor slapped, abused by patient's attendant inside hospital days after stir ends

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata

New Delhi: A resident doctor and a medical dresser were allegedly assaulted by a patient's attendant at a hospital in north-east Delhi, just days after medical professionals resumed their duties following an 11-day nationwide strike seeking protection from incidents of violence. The strike was triggered by the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The incident occurred at Doctor Hedgewar Hospital in Karkardooma late on Saturday night while the resident doctor was providing critical care.

Doctor claims patient's son slapped him

The doctor who was assaulted told news agency PTI, "Late Saturday night, around 1:00 am, a patient with a forehead injury was brought to the hospital. I took him to the dressing room to stitch the wound. After I finished the first stitch and was working on the second, the patient suddenly pushed me and began hurling abuses. His son, who was outside the room, came in, slapped me and they both started abusing me further."

According to the doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, the patient was intoxicated.

Hundreds of resident doctors in Delhi resumed work on August 23 after the Supreme Court intervened and the government provided assurances to address their concerns. The strike, which began on August 12, had significantly disrupted non-emergency services, including outpatient departments (OPD) and diagnostic services, at major central and Delhi government hospitals.

Woman doctor assaulted

On August 24, a woman doctor was assaulted in front of her clinic in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area over a parking issue of a two-wheeler, the police said. Among those accused included three women and a minor boy, the police said, adding that no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

An argument over parking a two-wheeler escalated into the doctor slapping a minor boy in the afternoon, who called up his relatives for help, police said. "Three women, one of them unidentified, reached the spot and thrashed the doctor using umbrellas. They also tore her clothes, while the boy threatened her," the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

