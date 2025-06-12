Delhi registers season's highest power demand on June 12 amid scorching heat Delhi weather: Delhi’s peak power demand is projected to surpass 9,000 MW in 2025, potentially setting a new benchmark. This follows the record-high demand of 8,656 MW registered in the capital during 2024.

New Delhi:

As the national capital continues to reel under extreme heat, Delhi recorded its highest peak power demand of the summer on Thursday (June 12), hitting 8,423 megawatts (MW) at 3:06 PM, according to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). This surpassed the 8,231 MW demand recorded the previous night (Wednesday) at 10:55 pm, which had already marked the first time this year that Delhi's peak power demand exceeded 8,000 MW.

Demand may touch 9,000 MW in 2025

Officials expect Delhi’s peak power demand to cross 9,000 MW this year, potentially setting a new record. In 2024, the capital had recorded its all-time highest demand of 8,656 MW. For comparison, the 8,000 MW threshold was breached for the first time only in 2023, underscoring a rapidly growing energy requirement during extreme weather conditions.

Discoms successfully manage load without outages

Power distribution companies reported efficient handling of the surge.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) said it successfully met a peak demand of 2,407 MW on Wednesday without any outages or network constraints.

The company attributed this to its comprehensive summer preparedness plan, which includes:

Strengthening of power infrastructure

Preventive and condition-based maintenance of key installations

Deployment of additional field staff

Enhanced coordination between the call centre and ground teams

Meanwhile, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) reported managing demands of 3,747 MW and 1,832 MW, respectively, in their zones.

Red Alert issued as temperatures soar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 30.7°C on Thursday, 2.7°C above the seasonal average. A red alert has been issued for June 12 and 13, urging residents to-

Stay hydrated

Avoid direct sun exposure

Limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours

The warning is part of IMD’s highest-level heat advisory, meant to encourage proactive safety measures during potentially life-threatening weather conditions.