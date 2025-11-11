Delhi Red Fort blast: Traffic advisory issued, key roads closed for commuters in national capital | Check here A car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort has rocked the national capital. Authorities have sealed off the area and issued a traffic advisory restricting movement on several routes. Red Fort remains closed to visitors as forensic and security teams continue their investigation into the blast.

New Delhi:

A powerful car blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening sent shockwaves across the capital. The explosion was so intense that several nearby vehicles were damaged beyond recognition. According to initial reports, 12 people have lost their lives, while more than 20 others are injured and currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Multiple investigation teams from Delhi Police, the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Indian Army are stationed at the site to probe the cause and intensity of the blast. Security has been significantly tightened across central Delhi.

Traffic Police issues advisory for commuters

Following the explosion, the Delhi Traffic Police has released an emergency advisory urging commuters to avoid certain routes around the Red Fort. The advisory states: "On November 11, 2025, due to an emergency situation, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut, including both carriageways and the service road. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 6:00 am until further notice and use alternate roads for a hassle-free journey. No vehicle movement will be allowed between Chatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut in either direction on Netaji Subhash Marg." Traffic personnel have been deployed at key intersections to guide motorists and prevent congestion in adjoining areas.

Red Fort closed for public until further notice

In view of the explosion, the Delhi Police has ordered the temporary closure of the Red Fort for the public until further instructions are issued. A specialised Army bomb disposal unit has reached the blast site, while a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team has been deployed to secure the surrounding area. The explosion reportedly occurred around 7 pm on Monday evening in a Hyundai i20 car parked near the fort. Forensic experts from FSL and other central agencies are collecting samples and examining the debris to determine the nature of the explosives used.

Probe underway

Top officials from Delhi Police and security agencies are closely monitoring the situation. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and conducting door-to-door inquiries to trace the vehicle’s origin and the individuals involved. The government has appealed to the public to stay calm and avoid spreading rumours on social media. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those behind the deadly car blast would be brought to justice, assuring that the government is taking the attack "very seriously." Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a "swift and thorough" inquiry into the recent Delhi high-intensity explosion case, assuring that those responsible will not be spared and that the investigation's findings will be made public soon.

