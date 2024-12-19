Delhi records three more dengue deaths, count rises to eight this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Delhi has reported three more dengue-related deaths in the past week, bringing the total fatalities caused by the mosquito-borne disease to eight in 2024, as per official data. According to the latest Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) weekly report, the city has recorded 6,163 cases of dengue as of December 14. However, no specific details regarding the deceased individuals or the hospitals where the fatalities occurred were provided in the report.

South Delhi has reported the highest number of dengue cases this year, with 768 infections recorded so far. Delhi saw 19 dengue-related deaths last year. The city has also witnessed a significant rise in malaria and chikungunya cases this year. By December 14, 779 malaria cases and 250 chikungunya cases were reported, marking the highest figures for these diseases in the past five years.

MCD increases expenditure on dengue control measures

Earlier this month, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) spent nearly Rs 100 crore on dengue control operations in the financial year 2024-25 so far, up from Rs 87.99 crore in the previous fiscal year, according to an RTI response. This increase reflects the MCD’s intensified efforts to combat mosquito-borne diseases, which have seen a rise in the number of cases this year.

A detailed breakdown of the 2024 expenditure shows that Rs 96.79 crore was spent, including Rs 4.8 crore on fogging, Rs 83.25 lakh on anti-larval measures, Rs 42.02 lakh on medicines and equipment, Rs 1.2 lakh on special drives, Rs 17.05 lakh on worker training and Rs 2.20 lakh on advertisements. The expenditures last year included Rs 4.18 crore on fogging, Rs 9.56 crore on anti-larval measures, Rs 90 lakh on medicines and equipment, Rs 2.09 lakh on advertisements and Rs 2 lakh spent on training.

It should be noted here that Mosquitoes in India typically breed during the monsoon season, which runs from June to September. This year, however, a delayed monsoon in Delhi led to a late rise in cases, followed by an early decline as winter approached. The civic body has also been combating the Japanese encephalitis virus, another mosquito-borne disease.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Beat the bite with THESE 5 safety precautions as Dengue cases rise in India