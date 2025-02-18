Delhi records highest minimum temp of season at 13.3 degrees Celsius, rain expected on Feb 19 Delhi weather update: The IMD has predicted rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, which could bring relief from the unusual warmth. The rising temperatures are attributed to an approaching western disturbance, which may impact the region’s weather patterns soon.

Delhi weather update: Delhi experienced its warmest morning of the season on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature rising to 13.3 degrees Celsius -- 2.2 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature settled at 28.8°C.

The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms in the coming days, which could bring a slight dip in temperatures. Weather experts suggest that the changing pattern is due to an approaching western disturbance, likely to influence the region soon. According to the weather department, thunderstorms with rain are expected on Wednesday.

The second-highest minimum temperature of the season was recorded on February 4 at 12.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is expected to remain at 28.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as well, according to the forecast.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 209 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."

(With PTI inputs)

