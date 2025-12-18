Delhi records coldest December day of season, max temperature settles at 20.1 degrees Celsius The second-lowest maximum (daytime) temperature of the season was 23.7 degrees Celsius on December 4, while the third-lowest maximum stood at 24.3 degrees Celsius, recorded in November, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

New Delhi:

Amid dense fog, the national capital on Thursday recorded its coldest December day so far this season, with the maximum temperature settling at 20.1 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The second-lowest maximum (daytime) temperature of the season was 23.7 degrees Celsius on December 4, while the third-lowest maximum stood at 24.3 degrees Celsius, recorded in November, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

Lowest temperature last year recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius

In comparison, the lowest maximum temperature recorded in December last year was 14.6 degrees Celsius.

In previous years, the lowest maximum temperature in December was 15.9 degrees Celsius on December 31, 2023, 15.6 degrees Celsius on December 26, 2022, and 18 degrees Celsius on December 26, 2021, according to IMD data.

Minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 notches above the normal, the IMD said.

The weather department has placed the city under a yellow alert for Friday, forecasting dense fog during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD predicts cloudy sky for Delhi

The forecast also predicts a partly cloudy sky, with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours. Smog or shallow fog is likely during the evening and night.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, surface winds are expected to be light, predominantly from the northwest at speeds of up to 10 kmph during the morning, increasing to around 15 kmph from the west in the afternoon, before weakening to less than 5 kmph during the evening and night.

