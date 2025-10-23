Delhi ready for first-ever artificial rain on October 29 to curb pollution, cloud seeding test successful Initially scheduled for July, the artificial rain experiment in Delhi was delayed because of the monsoon, changing weather patterns, disturbances, and now, the lack of suitable cloud cover.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the city is set to witness its first-ever artificial rain through cloud seeding on October 29, if weather conditions remain favourable. Delhi's much-awaited artificial rain experiment, initially scheduled for July, was delayed because of the monsoon, changing weather patterns, disturbances, and now, the lack of suitable cloud cover.

Delhi's first artificial rain on October 29

According to the Delhi government, if the sky remains cloudy on October 29 or 30, as predicted by the Meteorological Department, artificial rain will be induced across several parts of the city. The process is expected to take around 40 to 50 minutes, during which rain will be generated over multiple areas to help reduce pollution levels.

"Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Today, experts successfully tested it in the Burari area," Gupta said, adding that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30. "If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will witness its first artificial rain on October 29," she said.

Calling the initiative historic from a technological perspective, the Chief Minister said it represents a significant step toward establishing a scientific solution to tackle air pollution in the city. "The government’s goal is to make Delhi’s air cleaner and restore environmental balance through innovation," Gupta said, extending best wishes to her cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa and officials involved in the project.

Trial seeding flight was done today

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that today, a trial seeding flight was done from IIT Kanpur to the Delhi area via Meerut, Khekra, Burari, Sadakpur, Bhojpur, Aligarh and back to IIT Kanpur, in which cloud seeding flares were fired between Khekra and Burari and over the Badli area using pyro techniques.

The technical trial for artificial rain lasted around four hours on Thursday. This included the time taken by the Cessna aircraft to take off from and return to IIT Kanpur. The plane remained in Delhi's airspace for about 40 to 50 minutes, conducting the test primarily over the Burari area in North Delhi.

Officials said the Delhi government had also planned to carry out the trial over Karol Bagh, but the proposal could not be executed as Air Traffic Control (ATC) did not grant the required permission.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is a scientific technique used to enhance rainfall by dispersing certain substances into the atmosphere that encourage cloud condensation and precipitation. The compounds such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, or sodium chloride, are usually released from aircraft or ground-based generators into moisture-laden clouds. These particles act as nuclei around which water droplets can form, eventually leading to rainfall. The process is often undertaken to tackle drought conditions, improve air quality by reducing pollutants or increase water availability in reservoirs. In recent years, cloud seeding has gained attention in India as a potential measure to combat severe air pollution and water scarcity in major cities like Delhi.

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for 4th day

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Thursday but remained in the "very poor" category for the fourth consecutive day, aided by stronger surface winds that helped disperse pollutants. The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 305 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 410 -- the highest among all the monitoring stations. Of the 38 monitoring stations across the city, 23 recorded "very poor" air quality, while 14 fell under the "poor" category, according to the Sameer app created by the CPCB.

Delhi was the fifth most-polluted city in the country on Thursday, with Bahadurgarh recording an AQI of 325. In comparison, neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) cities, such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, reported better air quality, remaining in the "poor" category with AQI levels in the 200 range, according to the CPCB.

