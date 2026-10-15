Delhi Ramlila to burn 30-foot 'cockroach' effigy alongside Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad

New Delhi:

At a time when the Cockroach Janata Party is holding protests in the national capital against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises Ramlila, on Thursday said a 30-foot-tall "cockroach" effigy will go up in flames alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad at a Ramlila in the national capital this year.

‘Initiative is part of Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaign’

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee stated that the insect represents "filth and dirt" and the initiative is part of the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns. Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told PTI that the decision is not politically motivated. He said that burning the cockroach effigy is meant to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness. The "cockroach" will also feature among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, Goel said.

The decision from the Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee comes against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in the national capital, first against ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and now for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

CJP held protests in July demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

In June and July, the group held a protest at Jantar Mantar for over a month and marched to Parliament on July 20, eventually forcing Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as minister. Then the CJP returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations demanding the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

In the meantime, Delhi Police said traffic congestion is expected on several roads in east Delhi between 7 pm and 11 pm during Ramlila and Durga Puja celebrations till October 20.

Delhi traffic advisory issued till Oct 20

Issuing an advisory, Delhi Traffic Police asked the commuters to plan their journeys in advance as large crowds of devotees, visitors and pedestrians are expected near the venues during the evening hours. The advisory covers roads under the Eastern Range Traffic jurisdiction from October 12 to 20, with amusement rides and other attractions at the venues also expected to draw large gatherings.

The roads that will be affected include Khudiram Bose Marg, from Ami Chand Chowk to Block 26 in Trilokpuri; Ghazipur Road, from Holiday Inn red light to Star City Mall; and the service road near the railway overbridge at Akshardham in Ganesh Nagar. Traffic may also be affected on the stretch from Pandav Nagar underpass to Acharya Niketan Market via Patparganj village and Delhi Police Apartments Road, Dallupura to Noida Mode, and the road connecting Mayur Vihar Phase III to New Ashok Nagar Metro station.

With inputs from PTI

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