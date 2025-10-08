Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway after heavy rains; commuters stuck for hours | VIDEO Delhi-NCR rains on Tuesday evening threw Gurugram into chaos as it led to widespread waterlogging, massive traffic snarls, and hours-long gridlocks across key roads and expressways.

New Delhi:

A sudden burst of rain that began around 5pm on Tuesday quickly flooded large parts of Gurugram, disrupting daily life and stranding thousands of commuters. The heavy rainfall led to water accumulation at several key intersections and arterial routes, particularly along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (NH-48) and Dwarka Expressway.

Vehicles stood bumper to bumper for hours as major junctions such as Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, and Iffco Chowk turned into choke points.

Traffic stretches for kilometres

From Signature Tower to Mahipalpur in Delhi and from Iffco Chowk to Rajiv Chowk heading south, commuters faced near-complete standstills. In many instances, short 5-kilometre stretches took over 90 minutes to cross. Similar congestion was reported across the city, at Sikanderpur Ghosi, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, and outside HUDA City Centre.

The worst-hit stretches included:

NH-48 from Signature Towers to DLF Phase II

Ghata–Sector 56 Road and Sohna Road near Badshahpur

Dwarka Expressway tunnel, where trapped commuters reported low visibility and suffocation

Commuters fume on social media

Angry and exhausted, residents turned to social media to voice their frustration and tag local authorities. “Sir, the traffic conditions at Sector 18, Udyog Vihar, are pathetic. No traffic police here,” wrote a user on X. “Took me 55 minutes just to cross the Dwarka Expressway tunnel,” posted another Another user, described wading through chaos with no traffic personnel in sight. “More staff are needed during such rains,” he said.

IMD sounds alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert earlier in the day, which was upgraded to orange by late afternoon, predicting heavy downpours with gusty winds. Between 5pm and 6pm, wind speeds reached 33 kmph, with 90% humidity and 75% cloud cover. By around 9pm, traffic movement began to resume at some major junctions like Narsingpur and Atlas Chowk, according to police updates on X.