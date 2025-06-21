Advertisement
Delhi rains: IMD issues yellow alert after NCR witness light showers | Watch video

Delhi rains: IMD has issued a yellow alert, its second-lowest warning level, signaling weather conditions that carry low risk but still require public awareness. Officials have advised residents, particularly in low-lying and high-traffic areas, to remain cautious due to potential for waterlogging.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi:

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain on Saturday (June 21), prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for the day. The alert advises residents to remain aware of potential weather disruptions, including thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Areas affected by rain and thunderstorms forecast

Rainfall was reported in several parts of South, Southeast, and West Delhi. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h in various areas, including-

  • Rajouri Garden
  • Patel Nagar
  • Buddha Jayanti Park
  • Dwarka
  • Rohini
  • Malviya Nagar
  • Hauz Khas
  • Delhi Cantt
  • Palam
  • Lodhi Road
  • Nehru Stadium
  • IGI Airport
  • Defence Colony
  • Lajpat Nagar
  • IGNOU
  • Ayanagar
  • Deramandi
  • Several NCR localities

Yellow alert: Citizens urged to stay vigilant

The IMD's yellow alert, the second level in its four-tier warning system, indicates conditions that may pose minimal risk but warrant public attention. Authorities recommend caution, especially in low-lying and traffic-prone areas, due to possible waterlogging and reduced visibility.

Temperature and air quality update

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8°C on Saturday, slightly below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 35°C. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s air quality was categorised as “satisfactory” with an AQI of 82 at 9 am.

AQI levels: What they mean?

The CPCB’s AQI scale classifies air quality as follows-

  • 0–50: Good
  • 51–100: Satisfactory
  • 101–200: Moderate
  • 201–300: Poor
  • 301–400: Very Poor
  • 401–500: Severe

With the current reading, Delhi’s air quality remains within a safe and breathable range.

