Delhi rains: IMD issues yellow alert after NCR witness light showers | Watch video Delhi rains: IMD has issued a yellow alert, its second-lowest warning level, signaling weather conditions that carry low risk but still require public awareness. Officials have advised residents, particularly in low-lying and high-traffic areas, to remain cautious due to potential for waterlogging.

New Delhi:

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain on Saturday (June 21), prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for the day. The alert advises residents to remain aware of potential weather disruptions, including thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Areas affected by rain and thunderstorms forecast

Rainfall was reported in several parts of South, Southeast, and West Delhi. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h in various areas, including-

Rajouri Garden

Patel Nagar

Buddha Jayanti Park

Dwarka

Rohini

Malviya Nagar

Hauz Khas

Delhi Cantt

Palam

Lodhi Road

Nehru Stadium

IGI Airport

Defence Colony

Lajpat Nagar

IGNOU

Ayanagar

Deramandi

Several NCR localities

Yellow alert: Citizens urged to stay vigilant

The IMD's yellow alert, the second level in its four-tier warning system, indicates conditions that may pose minimal risk but warrant public attention. Authorities recommend caution, especially in low-lying and traffic-prone areas, due to possible waterlogging and reduced visibility.

Temperature and air quality update

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8°C on Saturday, slightly below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 35°C. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s air quality was categorised as “satisfactory” with an AQI of 82 at 9 am.

AQI levels: What they mean?

The CPCB’s AQI scale classifies air quality as follows-

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

With the current reading, Delhi’s air quality remains within a safe and breathable range.