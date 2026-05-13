Delhi rain, thunderstorm disrupts flight operations, airport issues advisory

New Delhi:

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds hit several parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening, leading to disruption in flight operations and traffic movement around the airport area. The sudden change in weather came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in the national capital. Visuals from different parts of the city, especially areas near the airport, showed intense rainfall, gusty winds and reduced visibility.

Delhi airport issues advisory

Amid the worsening weather conditions, Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory saying flight schedules could be affected due to the changing weather across North India.

While airport authorities said operations remained normal, they warned that some flights may face delays.

The airport also advised passengers to consider using Delhi Metro services to avoid traffic congestion and delays on roads leading to the terminals.

Passengers travelling to:

Terminal 1 were advised to use the Magenta Line

Terminals 2 and 3 were advised to use the Airport Express Line

Airport officials also requested travellers to check flight updates directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport.

IndiGo issues travel advisory

IndiGo also released a travel advisory after the weather affected flight movement in Delhi. The airline said adverse weather conditions had impacted operations and could lead to delays as well as longer waiting times for passengers.

IndiGo acknowledged that travellers may face inconvenience both inside the airport and onboard flights due to operational disruptions caused by the storm.

The airline urged passengers to check their flight status online before starting their journey.

It also said ground staff and flight crews were working to assist passengers and manage the situation as smoothly as possible.

Rain, hailstorm and winds lash several areas

Several parts of Delhi witnessed intense evening showers accompanied by thunderstorms and hail in some locations.

Areas near the airport, Uttam Nagar and other parts of the city experienced strong winds reaching speeds of nearly 50 kmph. The sudden weather shift brought temporary relief from the heat but also caused traffic slowdowns and travel difficulties across parts of the capital.

IMD says rain activity above normal this month

Speaking during the India Heat Summit 2026, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the department had already predicted increased rainfall activity in May due to western disturbances.

According to him, rainfall activity so far this month has been around 25 per cent above normal.

He added that because of the frequent rain and thunderstorms, most parts of the country are currently not experiencing heatwave conditions.

Also Read: Delhi weather update today: IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain for city, issues yellow alert