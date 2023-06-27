Delhi: 7 accused in Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Motorcycle-borne robbers loot a delivery agent and his associate inside Pragati Maidan tunnel at gunpoint, in New Delhi.

Delhi: At least 7 people have been arrested, over 1500 detained, and around 270 vehicles seized after four men on bikes looted Rs 2 lakh from a delivery agent and his associate in broad daylight in Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel.

Speaking on the matter, Special CP Crime Branch Ravinder Yadav said, "Seven people arrested, Rs 5 lakhs recovered till now. A 25-year-old Usman from Burari, a debt-ridden delivery, planned the loot. He also roped in his cousin Irfan for the job. His accomplices included people from Loni, Baghpat. One Anuj Mishra alias Sunky, a mechanic working at DJB, Adarsh Nagar was one of the motorcycle drivers; Sumit aka Akash, a vegetable seller was also involved in the act. Pradeep, the suspected mastermind & one Bala were arrested from eastern UP. They conducted a recee for three days, and selected the tunnel as the location to commit the crime thinking that other cars would not stop inside the tunnel."

In the Central district alone, more than 1,500 people were detained Monday night under section 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act and over 270 vehicles were seized, a senior police officer said.

The vehicles were seized under section 66 (police to take charge of unclaimed property) of the same Act, he said.

According to the police, action was also taken against "bad characters" and those for disturbing peace under relevant sections of the CrPC. Officers of all ranks were on the ground on Monday night with special emphasis on foot patrolling. The force was mobilised in all vulnerable areas of the district and verifications were carried out in the homes of "bad characters", they said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed across the 15 districts of the force to check suspicious movements and curb criminal activities, police said.

The special drive was carried out under the supervision of the special commissioners of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hooda who were also on the ground to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and citizens feel safe to travel even late at night, according to police.

Intensified checking was carried out at all important locations, including Red Fort, the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the main roads, dark spots and border areas of the national capital.

Extra pickets have also been installed to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles, a police officer said.

