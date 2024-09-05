Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Delhi Pollution: Govt to focus on 21-point Winter Action Plan to combat pollution, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to state unit presidents of Congress and BJP, requesting any "positive suggestions" for incorporation into the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2024 16:53 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Image Source : PTI Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Ahead of the winter when Delhi witnesses severe pollution, the state government on Thursday announced to focus on the 21-point Winter Action Plan. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will focus on the 21-point Winter Action Plan, as pollution levels in the city peak during the cold months.

Meeting held by 35 departments

The Delhi government held a key joint meeting with officials from 35 departments, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Public Works Department (PWD), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), among others.

During the meeting, the officials discussed strategies to implement a more robust plan this year.

Rai, who held a press conference, said, "Like last year, the government is committed to addressing pollution, especially during the winter months when it peaks. This time, we will focus on new measures as part of the 21-point Winter Action Plan."

Rai said that in preparation for the upcoming winter, the government has begun working on an enhanced version of its winter action plan. Last year, the government implemented a comprehensive 15-point action plan to reduce pollution.

He also said, "Ever since the Kejriwal government came into power, there has been a noticeable reduction in pollution levels across the capital."

(With PTI inputs)

