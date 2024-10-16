Delhi: Police write to MCD after 4-year-old dies in park, asks who maintains open gym equipment

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/X Open gym in Delhi's park

Delhi Police wrote a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the death of a four-year-old boy in a park in west Delhi. The officials on Tuesday said in a letter to the MCD, police have asked who is responsible for maintaining open gym equipment in the city's parks.

The development comes a day after the kid died after gym equipment installed at a park fell on his chest.

"We have written a letter to MCD to know who takes care of open gym equipment in parks. Police will take further course of action against those who are responsible," they added.

The child on Monday was playing at a park in Moti Nagar A Block which has an open gymnasium when a piece of equipment fell on his chest, leaving him unconscious, the police said, adding he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

Police have taken up the probe after registering a case of negligence, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Goldy Brar to Arsh Dalla: Check list of gangsters running syndicate from Canada with help of local goons