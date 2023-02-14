Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Police unveils new uniforms for SWAT unit ahead of Raising Day

The new uniforms Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Delhi Police was unveiled on Tuesday ahead of the Raising Day to be held in the national capital on Thursday (February 16).

Initially, only a few officials of the anti-terrorist force will be seen wearing the new uniform on at the ceremony. As per Delhi Police, the new uniform pattern for SWAT is tactically suited more than earlier uniforms of the force in the national capital.

During the parade on the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day, a total of 71 commandos (male and female) will be seen in the newly donned uniform.

"By the end of February 2023, the entire SWAT unit of Delhi Police will be donned in the new uniform," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell indicated Pratap Singh said.

"The decision has been taken after great consideration taking into account the uniform pattern of sister anti-terrorist forces in other states and the elite NSG, he added.

