Two arrested after encounter in Wazirabad for robbing Delhi Police constable's bike at gunpoint The Delhi Police constable, along with his colleague, were patrolling when they intercepted a vehicle and ordered three occupants to undergo checks. However, they fled the scene. Upon chase, one was caught. But his accomplice took the constable at gunpoint and fled away with the bike.

Two miscreants were shot by the police during an encounter in north Delhi's Wazirabad after they allegedly robbed a motorcycle from a constable at gunpoint who had attempted to apprehend them, an official said on Saturday.

As per the police, the incident occurred on February 26 when constables Dinesh and Sandeep were patrolling on a motorcycle along Outer Ring Road. Both personnel pursued a speeding car near the Mukundpur Flyover and managed to intercept it, ordering the three occupants to undergo a routine vehicle check, the official said.

However, the three men defied the orders and fled in different directions. Dinesh chased and caught one of them on his motorcycle, the official added. In an attempt to subdue the suspect, another man pointed a gun at Dinesh's head and demanded that he release his accomplice, the official said.

Dinesh complied and the suspects fled on his motorcycle, leaving their car behind. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two knives and a country-made pistol, the official added.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said, "The abandoned car was registered to Salman, a resident of Laxmi Nagar. Salman was apprehended in Sonipat, Haryana, and during questioning, he disclosed that one Kishan had purchased the car in his name and had pressured him to file a false theft report."

Kishan was tracked to Gharaunda in Karnal, Haryana, but to evade the arrest, he had switched his phone. Eventually, the police traced his location and set up a trap near Tara Chowk, Gandhi Vihar, in Timarpur, the officer said.

As police waited, two men were spotted on a motorcycle and were signalled to stop, but they attempted to flee. The motorcycle skidded after being intercepted, and the suspects tried to escape on foot, the officer added.

The officer further stated that the suspects opened fire on the police, with one bullet striking a policeman's bulletproof vest. In the retaliatory fire of the police, both suspects sustained leg injuries. The men were later identified as Intezar Qureshi (46) and Kishan (31), both with criminal records.

(With PTI Inputs)