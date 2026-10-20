Heading out for Dussehra or Durga Puja in Delhi? Check roads likely to face heavy traffic and diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and stepped up security arrangements across the national capital for Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations on Tuesday, October 20. Commuters have been warned of possible congestion, slow-moving traffic and diversions on major roads, particularly in East Delhi and around Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II in South Delhi.

Traffic diversions may be enforced on key arterial roads in East Delhi between 5 pm and 8 pm, depending on traffic conditions. Meanwhile, Durga Puja celebrations in C.R. Park and Greater Kailash-II are expected to draw large crowds between 4 pm and midnight. Visitors have been advised to use public transport, plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions from traffic personnel.

Dussehra 2026: Roads likely to face traffic diversions in East Delhi

The following roads in East Delhi are likely to experience congestion or diversions during Dussehra celebrations:

NH-24

Vikas Marg

Road No. 57

Road No. 57A

Road No. 56

Durga Puja 2026: Roads affected around C.R. Park and Greater Kailash-II

For Durga Puja celebrations in C.R. Park and Greater Kailash-II, heavy traffic is expected daily from 4 pm to midnight between October 16 and 20. The affected roads and stretches include:

Outer Ring Road: Vasant Vihar to Modi Mill Flyover.

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg: The entire stretch near C.R. Park.

August Kranti Marg: Ring Road to Outer Ring Road.

M.B. Road (Mehrauli-Badarpur Road): Khanpur to Jamia Hamdard.

Guru Ravidas Marg: DDA Flats Kalkaji to Jamia Hamdard.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg: Khanpur to Chirag Delhi Flyover.

Josip Broz Tito Marg: Chirag Delhi Flyover to Moolchand Flyover.

Internal roads: Areas around C.R. Park and Greater Kailash-II.

The Durga Puja pandals are located within residential colonies with limited road space and no visitor parking areas. Heavy pedestrian movement and traffic congestion are therefore expected throughout the evening.

Dussehra and Durga Puja in Delhi: Advice for commuters and visitors

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued the following advice for people travelling during Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations:

Plan alternative routes to avoid affected areas of East Delhi during peak evening hours.

Allow extra travel time for routine journeys.

Use the Delhi Metro to reach C.R. Park and avoid parking difficulties.

Visitors heading to the C.R. Park and Greater Kailash-II pandals can use taxi or auto-rickshaw drop-off points at Greater Kailash Metro Station and Nehru Enclave Metro Station, then walk to the venues.

Start early and follow directions from traffic personnel on duty.

Drive slowly near celebration grounds because of heavy pedestrian movement.

Park only in authorised parking areas. Unauthorised parking will not be permitted in or around the affected areas.

Do not drive private vehicles into C.R. Park and Greater Kailash-II during restriction hours.

Do not park on roads, footpaths or near the pandals.

Do not stop taxis or auto-rickshaws on main carriageways to drop off passengers.

Avoid affected traffic corridors unless necessary.

Vehicles parked illegally or obstructing traffic will be towed away immediately, and action will be taken under the law. Illegal roadside parking in areas affected by Dussehra traffic restrictions will also attract strict enforcement.

Dussehra and Durga Puja: Security arrangements across Delhi

Security has been strengthened at celebration venues across West Delhi. DCP (West District) Hareshwar V Swami said police personnel had been deployed at 43 Ramlila venues and 16 Durga Puja locations. The arrangements have been in place for the past nine days, with female police personnel and additional support from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) planned for Dussehra.

Joint CP Suman Goyal said the police were maintaining heightened vigilance because of the expected crowds and VIP visits. Special arrangements have been made to manage VIP movements, particularly in Dwarka and other areas, while ensuring that the public can attend the celebrations without inconvenience.

Dussehra: Special traffic arrangements at Hanuman Mandir and Delhi Gate

Central Range DCP Traffic K Ramesh said special traffic arrangements had been in place for the past 10 days to manage movement around Ramlila events. With large crowds and VIP movements expected on Dussehra, traffic police personnel have been deployed at locations including Hanuman Mandir and Delhi Gate to manage traffic and guide visitors.

Dussehra and Durga Puja: How to get live traffic updates

Commuters can check the Delhi Traffic Police's official platforms for real-time traffic information, alternative routes and further alerts:

Website: traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

X (formerly Twitter): @dtptraffic

Instagram: @dtptraffic

Facebook: @dtptraffic

Traffic helplines: 1095 or 011-25844444