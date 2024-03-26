Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as AAP to gherao PM Modi's residence today against Kejriwal's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP workers block a road during a protest at ITO against arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Delhi news: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg today (March 26). This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it will gherao the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to register its protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the advisory, traffic will be affected due to a special law and order arrangement for Tuesday in the New Delhi area.

“To ensure smooth traffic management in New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions,” the advisory added.

Traffic Police bars parking, halting vehicles

Traffic will be diverted if required from Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlak Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout and Kautilya Marg roundabout, the advisory said.

The police also requested that commuters avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg, it said.

AAP to gherao PM Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg

The AAP will gherao the prime minister's residence to register its protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rai alleged that MLAs and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were stopped from meeting the family members of the Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday (March 21).

"Workers and leaders were detained throughout the day. The whole country is sad and angered by Kejriwal's arrest. At 10 am on Saturday, all AAP MLAs, councillors, office-bearers, I.N.D.I.A bloc representatives took pledge to save democracy. They gathered at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdrom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev," the Delhi minister said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also attended the programme. He said a joint movement against the AAP national convenor's arrest will be announced soon after discussions among the I.N.D.I.A bloc constituents.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government on Thursday last week. He is in custody of the agency till March 28 (Thursday).

ALSO READ: 'Modi ka sabse bada darr...': AAP launches social media campaign supporting Kejriwal

ALSO READ: AAP resolves not to play Holi this year, continues its protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest