Delhi Police to record statements of staff members in Kuwait Embassy molestation case

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police started investigation in connection to the case

The Delhi Police announced on Thursday that they will be recording statements from other staff members in connection with the alleged molestation of a 20-year-old housekeeping staff member at the Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi.

"The investigation is underway, and statements of other staff members may be recorded in the coming days," a police official said. Significantly, this follows the arrest of 70-year-old Abu Bakar, a laundry worker at the embassy, in connection with the alleged assault.

About the Incident

Earlier, an official provided details of the incident, stating that the police received a PCR call from a man claiming to be the victim's husband. He accused Bakar, who has been employed at the embassy for the past two years, of sexually harassing his wife while she was at work.

Based on the complaint, a case under Section 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station, and the accused was arrested.

No Kuwaiti Citizen Involved

Amid the ongoing investigation, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Delhi released an official statement clarifying that both the alleged accused and the complainant are Indian citizens, and no Kuwaiti citizen is involved in the case.

The embassy's statement detailed that the complainant is a member of the multi-tasking staff of an outsourcing company engaged by the embassy for housekeeping duties.

"As the case is being investigated by the police and the matter is sub judice, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait shall await the outcome of the investigation and court directive before taking any action," the statement read.

The embassy also informed that the complainant continues to report to the embassy for her routine work.