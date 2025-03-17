Delhi Police introduces first-ever merit-based selection for Cyber SHOs: Check exam date, other details Until now, SHO postings were based on seniority and experience, but this new system aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in the selection process.

The Delhi Police is set to implement a merit-based examination system for appointing Station House Officers (SHOs), marking the first time in its history that SHO appointments will not rely solely on seniority and experience. As per the information, this transformative move is designed to bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the process of selecting key police leadership.

As part of this initiative, a dedicated exam is being conducted for SHO positions at Cyber Police Stations -- units that have become crucial in addressing the growing wave of digital crime across the capital. The response has been overwhelming, with 122 police inspectors vying for just 15 highly sought-after Cyber SHO positions.

When will exam be conducted?

The exam is scheduled to take place on March 18 at the Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad. Given the increasing complexity and volume of cyber threats, the department is determined to place the most capable and tech-savvy officers at the helm of cybercrime units. Those selected through this rigorous process will be responsible for managing high-stakes cybercrime investigations, overseeing digital forensics operations, and enforcing cybersecurity laws. "The competition is tough--only 15 will make it. Balancing daily police duties with exam preparation is exhausting, but we know the importance of this role," said an inspector from West Delhi.

Check syllabus for the exam

The exam will test candidates on a broad syllabus, covering critical laws and policing acts, including - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), Cybercrime and IT Skills, NDPS Act, POCSO Act, JJ Act, Arms Act, Delhi Police Act, Delhi Excise Act, Companies Act, etc. A combination of multiple-choice and descriptive questions will challenge candidates on legal knowledge, investigative skills, and decision-making.

With the exam date fast approaching, police stations across Delhi are abuzz with anticipation and last-minute revisions. Inspectors are burning the midnight oil, sipping endless cups of chai, and discussing strategies with colleagues.

(With ANI inputs)

