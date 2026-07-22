Delhi Police tightens security around Jantar Mantar, keeps close watch at 4 key Metro stations amid protests

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements around Jantar Mantar, with a heavy deployment at four key Delhi Metro stations in the vicinity. The move comes as authorities closely monitor the number of people heading towards the protest site. Security personnel have been stationed at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Central Secretariat Metro Station, Patel Chowk Metro Station and Barakhamba Road Metro Station. As per sources, police teams are keeping a close watch on passenger movement outside these stations and monitoring how many commuters are travelling towards Jantar Mantar.

Crowd movement under close watch

Officials are maintaining surveillance outside the Metro stations to assess the inflow of people heading to Jantar Mantar. The monitoring is part of precautionary security measures to manage crowd movement and maintain law and order in the area, sources said.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had closed five of its stations in the central part of the city ahead of a protest march by the Cockroach Janta Party. Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth were shut for most of the day, and were later reopened one after another. Services on the Violet Line were also briefly disrupted during the day due to a technical issue before returning to normal.

CJP accuses Delhi Police of 'brutality and cruelty'

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke accused the Delhi Police of "brutality and cruelty" during the Monday protest march in the national capital, alleging that police personnel assaulted student protesters and questioned the action taken against them. "We saw with what brutality and cruelty the Delhi Police beat the children. They cracked the heads of 12-year-old girls. And it was male police officers who did this," Dipke told the media. "Gunde bhare the Delhi Police ki vardi mein kal (Thugs were filled in Delhi Police uniforms yesterday)," he said, alleging that police personnel had assaulted and manhandled young protesters during the demonstration.

Nine FIRs registered

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also registered over nine FIRs following an attack on a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" Monday's protest march in the New Delhi area. According to police sources on Wednesday, around eight to nine FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents so far. The FIR was registered by Delhi Police in connection with the life-threatening attack on the RAF jawan. The police are further investigating the matter.

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