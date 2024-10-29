Delhi Police tightens security across city markets, railway stations amid Diwali rush: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The security has been tightened keeping the festive season in mind.

In preparation for Diwali and other upcoming festivals, Delhi Police has strengthened security across major city markets crowded with shoppers. Security measures have intensified following an October 20 blast at a CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area, which caused damage to shop hoardings and vehicle window panes but fortunately resulted in no injuries. Prominent shopping areas such as Chandni Chowk, Azadpur, and Ghazipur are receiving special attention, as these attract numerous visitors, including those from outside Delhi.

The enhanced vigilance aims to ensure safety and maintain order during the bustling festive season, officials said. "Elaborate security arrangements have been made especially in markets, malls, vital installations and crowded places. Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All staff are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said.

Strict vigil in border areas

Loading and unloading will be barred from 12 pm to 8 pm in Sadar Bazar, a major wholesale market. Police are also keeping an eye on the movements in border areas. Southeast DCP Ravi Kumar Singh said foot patrol has been increased across markets. "We are keeping strict vigil from maachan and morcha, drones have been deployed to keep an eye on the markets. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," DCP Singh said.

Tight security at railway, metro stations

A tight vigil is being kept on each railway and metro station and additional force deployment will be made to check any suspicious activities, another officer said. Patrolling teams consisting of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been directed to immediately inform their seniors if they see any suspicious activities, the officer added.

