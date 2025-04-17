Delhi tightens loudspeaker rules: Prior permission mandatory, fines up to Rs 1 lakh for violations | Details Delhi Police has introduced strict new rules regulating the use of loudspeakers and public address systems. Prior permission is now mandatory for their use at religious sites, public places, or events. Violations can attract fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending on various factors.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has issued a set of strict guidelines regulating the use of loudspeakers and public address systems across the city, in a move similar to recent steps taken in Uttar Pradesh. The new rules aim to control noise pollution and ensure that sound levels remain within prescribed limits, especially in residential and silence zones. As per the order, no loudspeaker may be used at religious places beyond the permitted volume levels, and prior permission from the police is mandatory for installing or operating loudspeakers at any location, including public gatherings, religious events, and rallies.

Loudspeakers rented from tent houses also fall under the same regulation — suppliers are required to verify that users have written police approval. The district Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been directed to ensure compliance, and legal action will be taken against vendors who flout these rules.

Prescribed noise limits

Public places: Use of loudspeakers or public address systems without prior police permission is strictly prohibited.

Sound levels at public places: Must not exceed 10 decibels (dB(A)) above ambient noise levels.

Privately-owned sound systems: Limited to 5 dB(A) above ambient levels.

Zone-wise noise limits (6 am to 10 pm / 10 pm to 6 am):

Industrial Areas: 75 dB / 70 dB

Residential Areas: 55 dB / 45 dB

Silence Zones (near hospitals, courts, schools, etc.): 50 dB / 40 dB

Penalties for violations

Improper use of loudspeakers/public address systems: Rs 10,000 fine and seizure of equipment

Generator sets (DG sets):

Above 1000 KVA: Rs 1,00,000

Between 62.5 – 1000 KVA: Rs 25,000

Up to 62.5 KVA: Rs 10,000

Noise-generating construction equipment: Rs 50,000 fine plus equipment seizure/sealing

Firecrackers used outside the permitted time windows will also invite legal action, the police said.

Religious events, weddings, and rallies

In cases of violations during religious ceremonies, wedding functions or rallies, fines will vary depending on the area:

Residential areas: Rs 10,000

Silence zones: Rs 20,000

The Delhi Police emphasised that the aim is not to restrict celebrations or religious practices but to ensure they are conducted responsibly without disturbing others, especially vulnerable groups like students, patients, and the elderly.