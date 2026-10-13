SIR protests: Delhi Police takes down 500 social media posts, flags Pakistani accounts over fake reports

New Delhi:

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police has registered more than four FIRs against social media handles allegedly spreading false narratives and attempting to vitiate the atmosphere in the country.

Pakistani social media handles circulated false reports

Several Pakistani social media handles have also been identified as active in spreading anti-India sentiments across the border. Several Pakistani social media handles have been deactivated.

On October 10, several Pakistani social media handles allegedly circulated false reports claiming deaths during protests. Users operating from Pakistan are also circulating fake videos and misleading news while posing as Indians.

According to police sources, till now around 500 social media posts have been taken down as part of its monitoring exercise. The posts were allegedly aimed at spreading rumours and creating unrest among people. The police are keeping a close watch on social media content circulating misleading information and rumours.

Around 100 social media handles have also been taken down, including some Pakistani accounts allegedly operated from Pakistan, sources said.

The police action comes amid a series of developments surrounding the Opposition's protest, with the Delhi Police also registering multiple FIRs over alleged violations during Monday's march.

Delhi Police registers multiple FIRs in Opposition's protest

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs in connection with the INDIA bloc's protest in New Delhi on Monday, October 12, according to police sources. The cases have been registered at different police stations over alleged violations of restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and other provisions.

According to Delhi Police sources, four FIRs have been registered in total. These include two at Tilak Marg police station, one at Mandir Marg police station and another at Barakhamba police station.

One of the cases relates to an alleged violation of Section 163 of the BNSS in Connaught Place, police sources said. The FIRs concern the INDIA bloc's demonstration held in the national capital on October 12. Further details about the cases and the specific allegations in each FIR were not immediately available.

INDIA bloc leaders marched to Supreme Court on October 12

The INDIA bloc held a "March for Democracy" in New Delhi on October 12, over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, joined activists and civil society members in the march towards the Supreme Court. Protesters crossed a barricade near Bhagwan Dass Road but were stopped at another. A delegation of opposition leaders subsequently submitted a joint petition challenging aspects of the voter list revision process and raising concerns about alleged irregularities. The opposition has also called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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