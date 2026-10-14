Delhi Police summons Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam for questioning in JNU sexual harassment case

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, asking him to join the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, officials said on Wednesday (October 14).

The Vasant Kunj North police station pasted the notice outside Akoijam's residence, directing him to appear at the police station for questioning on Thursday (October 15). The notice was issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and asks him to join the investigation and present his side.

The notice directs him to appear at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Vasant Kunj North Police Station pastes a notice outside the residence of the Congress MP.

FIR registered against Akoijam

Akoijam, who represents Inner Manipur in the Lok Sabha, has been booked on charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty, according to Delhi Police officials.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on October 11 following a complaint by JNU's chief security officer, police said. The case has been registered under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty, among other offences.

According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against him in May this year. The complaints alleged that he invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

Police said an investigation into the case is underway.

JNU dismisses professor over sexual harassment

On October 9, JNU had dismissed professor Akoijam, also a Congress MP, over sexual harassment complaints against him, an official order said. The professor, who taught at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, has been dismissed from service with immediate effect, the order stated.

The order stated that the Internal Committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against the professor and recommended major punishment based on its findings.

"Upon following due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed," the order signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.

The order cited service rules and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules while imposing the punishment.

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