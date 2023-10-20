Delhi Police Special Cell team attacked during raid to nab accused in illegal drugs supply case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell was manhandled by some people during a raid in southwest Delhi, officials said on Friday (October 20).

The team which was being led by an inspector had raided Kapashera's Samalkhan locality on Thursday to nab an accused in an illegal drugs supply case, police said.

A person identified as Rahul was held from his residence in connection with the case, an official said.

The special cell team was surrounded by a group of people from the area when Rahul was being taken to the police station.

What did the police say?

"They tried to stop our officers and also manhandled the team. Three of our officers received minor injuries due to the scuffle and skirmish," an officer said.

Police said that a case under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against those involved in manhandling the officers at the Kapashera Police Station.

A few other persons were later detained for indulging in a scuffle with the policemen, they added.

(With PTI inputs)