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Delhi Police reshuffle: 25 IPS, DANIPS officers transferred; check full list

Reported ByAbhay Parashar  Written ByAnurag Roushan  
Published: ,Updated:

Delhi Police has transferred 25 IPS and DANIPS officers in a major administrative reshuffle involving the Crime Branch, Special Cell, Security, EOW, ANTF and district units. Several officers have been assigned new postings, while some have received additional responsibilities.

The image has been used for representative purposes only.
The image has been used for representative purposes only. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Delhi Police has undergone a major administrative reshuffle, with 25 IPS and DANIPS officers transferred and assigned new responsibilities. Several officers have been given fresh postings, while some have also been handed additional charge. The reshuffle covers key units, including the Crime Branch, Special Cell, Security, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and several district police units. The changes are aimed at making the police force more effective and improving the functioning of its various units, as per an official notification.

Here is the complete list of officers transferred and their new postings.

Delhi Police transfer list: IPS and DANIPS officers

  1. Monica Bhardwaj: Additional CP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) | Previously: Additional CP, Crime Branch
  2. Rahul Malik: Additional CP, Security | Previously: awaiting posting
  3. Gaurav Sharma: Additional CP, Security | Previously: awaiting posting
  4. Raja Banthiya: DCP (Technical) and PI, with additional charge as DCP (IT) | Previously: DCP (Technical) and PI
  5. Neha Yadav: DCP, PMMC | Previously: holding additional charge of SPUWAC
  6. Praveen Kumar Tripathi: DCP, CP Secretariat | Previously: DCP, Special Cell
  7. Subodh Kumar Goswami: Deputy Director, DPA | Previously: DCP, EOW
  8. Jasbir Singh: Additional DCP-I, Outer district | Previously: Additional DCP-II, South-East district
  9. Saurabh Chandra: Additional DCP-I, West district | Previously: Additional DCP-II, Dwarka district
  10. Aditya Gautam: DCP, Crime | Previously: ACP, Crime
  11. Dr Vikas Sheokand: DCP, Special Cell (CDC) | Previously: awaiting posting
  12. A Venkatesh: Additional DCP-II, Shahdara district (CDC) | Previously: awaiting posting
  13. Manoj Kumar Meena: Additional DCP-II, South-East district (CDC) | Previously: Additional DCP-I, Outer district (CDC)
  14. Vinay Mathur: Additional DCP-II, Rohini district (CDC) | Previously: awaiting posting
  15. Gursewak Singh: Additional DCP-II, North district (CDC) | Previously: awaiting posting
  16. Ajay Kumar: DCP, Security (CDC) | Previously: Additional DCP-II, North-West district (CDC)
  17. Reena Lata: Additional DCP, SPUWAC (CDC) | Previously: ACP, SPUWAC
  18. Vidushi Kaushik: Additional DCP-II, Dwarka district (CDC) | Previously: SDPO, Sadar Bazar, North district
  19. Manu Himanshu: DCP, DE Cell (CDC) | Previously: ACP, DE Cell
  20. Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai: Additional DCP-II, Outer district (CDC) | Previously: earlier ACP, Operations, South-East district
  21. Garima Tiwari: DCP, DSF, New Delhi district (CDC) | Previously: SDPO, Tilak Nagar, West district
  22. Ashish Kumar: DCP, EOW (CDC) | Previously: ACP, Special Cell
  23. Manish Ladla: DCP, Crime (CDC) | Previously: ACP, Crime
  24. Rohit Gupta: DCP, Security (CDC) | Previously: ACP, Security
  25. Ram Dulash Mena: Additional DCP-II, North-West district | Previously: Additional DCP-II, North district

Also Read: 

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka appear before Delhi Police Crime Branch

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