Delhi Police reshuffle: 25 IPS, DANIPS officers transferred; check full list

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has undergone a major administrative reshuffle, with 25 IPS and DANIPS officers transferred and assigned new responsibilities. Several officers have been given fresh postings, while some have also been handed additional charge. The reshuffle covers key units, including the Crime Branch, Special Cell, Security, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and several district police units. The changes are aimed at making the police force more effective and improving the functioning of its various units, as per an official notification.

Here is the complete list of officers transferred and their new postings.

Delhi Police transfer list: IPS and DANIPS officers

Monica Bhardwaj: Additional CP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) | Previously: Additional CP, Crime Branch Rahul Malik: Additional CP, Security | Previously: awaiting posting Gaurav Sharma: Additional CP, Security | Previously: awaiting posting Raja Banthiya: DCP (Technical) and PI, with additional charge as DCP (IT) | Previously: DCP (Technical) and PI Neha Yadav: DCP, PMMC | Previously: holding additional charge of SPUWAC Praveen Kumar Tripathi: DCP, CP Secretariat | Previously: DCP, Special Cell Subodh Kumar Goswami: Deputy Director, DPA | Previously: DCP, EOW Jasbir Singh: Additional DCP-I, Outer district | Previously: Additional DCP-II, South-East district Saurabh Chandra: Additional DCP-I, West district | Previously: Additional DCP-II, Dwarka district Aditya Gautam: DCP, Crime | Previously: ACP, Crime Dr Vikas Sheokand: DCP, Special Cell (CDC) | Previously: awaiting posting A Venkatesh: Additional DCP-II, Shahdara district (CDC) | Previously: awaiting posting Manoj Kumar Meena: Additional DCP-II, South-East district (CDC) | Previously: Additional DCP-I, Outer district (CDC) Vinay Mathur: Additional DCP-II, Rohini district (CDC) | Previously: awaiting posting Gursewak Singh: Additional DCP-II, North district (CDC) | Previously: awaiting posting Ajay Kumar: DCP, Security (CDC) | Previously: Additional DCP-II, North-West district (CDC) Reena Lata: Additional DCP, SPUWAC (CDC) | Previously: ACP, SPUWAC Vidushi Kaushik: Additional DCP-II, Dwarka district (CDC) | Previously: SDPO, Sadar Bazar, North district Manu Himanshu: DCP, DE Cell (CDC) | Previously: ACP, DE Cell Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai: Additional DCP-II, Outer district (CDC) | Previously: earlier ACP, Operations, South-East district Garima Tiwari: DCP, DSF, New Delhi district (CDC) | Previously: SDPO, Tilak Nagar, West district Ashish Kumar: DCP, EOW (CDC) | Previously: ACP, Special Cell Manish Ladla: DCP, Crime (CDC) | Previously: ACP, Crime Rohit Gupta: DCP, Security (CDC) | Previously: ACP, Security Ram Dulash Mena: Additional DCP-II, North-West district | Previously: Additional DCP-II, North district

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