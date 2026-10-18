Delhi Police rescues senior citizens from digital arrest, saves Rs 1.53 crore across five states

In a major development, the Proactive Victim Identification and Protection Team of the Financial Monitoring Cell (FMC), an IFSO unit of the Delhi Police, has come forward and rescued several senior citizens from cyber fraud, preventing digital arrest fraud and further losses of Rs 1.53 crore across five states.

It is interesting to note that the unit acted on its own and tracked several suspicious money trails. They went on to identify victims who were still under the control of the fraudsters and interrupted the scam before more money was drained.

Notably, the efforts came to fruition after a complaint was received through Cyber Helpline 1930. A retired military officer in Delhi’s Sagarpur became the victim on September 14th after he was targeted by callers who were posing as TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) officials.

According to the statement, he was put on a video call with a fraudster posing as an IPS officer after they claimed that his SIM and credit cards were being misused in Canada, and he was threatened to be arrested in a money laundering case.

After being threatened, he transferred money to the mule’s bank account, which was subsequently tracked, and five other victims were contacted in time through the same method as well.

Several senior citizens fell for the digital arrest scam

Notably, in Najafgarh, a retired Airports Authority of India employee had been under digital arrest since September 17th, when the fraudsters were demanding Rs 3 lakh and even pressured him to pledge gold and silver; through police intervention, a scam of Rs 3.48 lakh was prevented.

Furthermore, another case emerged in Rajasthan when an 80-year-old cloth trader had paid Rs 18 lakh and was being forced to mortgage his house for Rs 10 lakh.

In Gujarat, a businessman was alerted in time after he had transferred Rs 25 lakh, believing it was for an investment. A retired railway employee in Uttar Pradesh had paid Rs 52 lakh after being told that their Aadhaar was linked with a blast case. Intervention from the police helped him prevent breaking his Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit.

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