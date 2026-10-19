Delhi Police registers NCR over 'threat' to magistrate amid Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's bail hearing

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) against unidentified persons over an alleged threat to a magistrate during the bail hearing of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, officials said on Sunday.

The development comes amid allegations by the CJP that the release of its two leaders is being delayed. The party has claimed that four bail sureties submitted in connection with their release were rejected on unclear grounds. The police have not issued a response to these allegations.

Alleged threat to magistrate comes up during bail hearing

The alleged threat came to light during proceedings concerning the bail applications of Das and Ranka. Ratna Singh, head of the CJP's legal cell, claimed that the magistrate later informed her that someone had sent a threatening message. According to Singh, the lawyers representing the CJP leaders questioned why the hearing was not proceeding and urged the magistrate to take action against the person allegedly responsible for the message.

"Our lawyers opposed their arguments. They said that you should take action against the person who sent you a threatening message. Why are you not hearing the matter?" Singh said while describing the proceedings. She also claimed that the lawyers asked the magistrate to record the sender's phone number in the order and disclose the person's name. Delhi Police subsequently registered an NCR against unidentified persons in connection with the alleged threat. The police have not publicly responded to the allegations concerning delays in the bail proceedings.

CJP alleges delay in bail proceedings

Singh also raised concerns about the timing of the hearing and the presence of officials at the police station. In a post on X, she said she had been at the police station since 11 am, while the hearing had been scheduled for noon. According to her account, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mandir Marg police station, had not arrived by 4.42 pm.

Singh further alleged that the government lawyer had not appeared for four days and, when he attended on the fifth day, did not want to discuss the matter. "The government lawyer did not come for four days. Even when he came on the fifth day, he did not want to discuss the case. He did not want anyone to be released," she said. These claims were made by Singh while questioning the handling of the bail proceedings. The police have not issued a response to the allegations.

CJP leaders sent to five-day judicial custody

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14, according to the information provided. The two were accused of jumping over the closed gates at Jantar Mantar and entering a restricted area. The site has been removed from the notified list of designated locations for protests.

Their bail proceedings have since become the subject of allegations by the CJP, which claims that the release process has been delayed and that four sureties submitted for bail were rejected without clear reasons.

Police register NCR against unidentified persons

The NCR was registered on Sunday following the allegation that a magistrate had received a threatening message during the bail proceedings. The report names unidentified persons, officials said.

The alleged threat and the claims of delay in the bail process are separate aspects of the controversy. While police have registered the report concerning the alleged message, their response to the party's allegations about the hearing and rejected sureties was not immediately available.

(With inputs from PTI)

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