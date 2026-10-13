Delhi Police files four FIRs over INDIA bloc protest, cites alleged violation of BNSS Section 163

Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with the INDIA bloc's protest in New Delhi on Monday, October 12, according to police sources. The cases have been registered at different police stations over alleged violations of restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and other provisions.

According to Delhi Police sources, four FIRs have been registered in total. These include two at Tilak Marg police station, one at Mandir Marg police station and another at Barakhamba police station.

FIRs registered over alleged BNSS violations

One of the cases relates to an alleged violation of Section 163 of the BNSS in Connaught Place, police sources said. The FIRs concern the INDIA bloc's demonstration held in the national capital on October 12.

Further details about the cases and the specific allegations in each FIR were not immediately available.

INDIA bloc leaders marched to the Supreme Court on October 12

The INDIA bloc held a "March for Democracy" in New Delhi on October 12, over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, joined activists and civil society members in the march towards the Supreme Court. Protesters crossed a barricade near Bhagwan Dass Road but were stopped at another. A delegation of opposition leaders subsequently submitted a joint petition challenging aspects of the voter list revision process and raising concerns about alleged irregularities. The opposition has also called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

INDIA bloc's schedule for October 13

The opposition is set to continue its campaign on October 13, with a joint press conference scheduled for the afternoon, followed by a high tea hosted by Rahul Gandhi at his residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, New Delhi, at 4 pm. Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs, civil society members and student organisations to the gathering. The discussions are expected to focus on the opposition's next steps over the alleged electoral irregularities and the SIR exercise. The meetings follow Monday's march and the submission of the joint petition to the Supreme Court, as opposition leaders seek to maintain a united position on the issue.

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