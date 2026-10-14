Delhi Police register FIR against journalist, CJP leaders on ACP's complaint over casteist remarks

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have registered a case against an independent journalist and some members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) following a complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat for making casteist remarks, causing public humiliation, obstructing official duty during a protest at Buta Singh Roundabout on October 3, and allegedly tarnishing his image on social media. According to available information, the FIR was registered at the Sansad Marg Police Station on October 13.

What does ACP Vivek Bhagat allege?

According to the complaint, ACP Vivek Bhagat was deployed on law-and-order duty during a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) at Jantar Mantar on October 3. During this time, near the Buta Singh roundabout, an independent female journalist allegedly made derogatory remarks regarding his caste (Megh/Meghwal) and questioned his appointment to the post of ACP. The ACP alleged that he ignored these comments and continued performing his duties.

The complaint states that around 3 pm, while the police were taking action to manage and detain the protesters, the journalist accused the ACP of sexual harassment. Bhagat alleged that the independent female journalist and her associates repeatedly confronted him, thereby obstructing the discharge of his official duties.

According to the complaint, that same evening, the independent female journalist and others staged a protest outside the Sansad Marg Police Station and raised slogans against the ACP. It is alleged that during this time, he was even labelled a "sexual predator" and a "potential rapist." Notably, an individual who had recently created an offensive AI-generated poster targeting ACP Vivek Bhagat was also arrested.

Social media posts and reels cited in complaint

In his complaint, the ACP alleged that a female freelance journalist, Gajendra Singh, and certain members of the CJP circulated posts and reels on social media regarding the allegations levelled against him. According to the complaint, these posts and reels were circulated on X and Instagram. The ACP alleged that these activities caused him mental distress and harmed his social and professional reputation.

The individuals named in the complaint include:

A female freelance journalist

Gajendra Singh

Abhijit Deepke

Ashutosh Ranka

Sourav Das

Ratna Singh

Which legal provisions have been invoked?

According to the available summary of the complaint, the FIR invokes provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act relating to the alleged caste-based remarks and humiliation, along with the following provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 221: Obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions.

Section 356(2): Defamation.

Section 3(5): Acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.

Bhagat also stated that a separate complaint filed by a female journalist alleging sexual harassment had been forwarded to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, where an investigation was underway.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing. The allegations in the complaint are yet to be established, and the naming of any individual in an FIR does not by itself establish guilt.

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