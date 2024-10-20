Multiple agencies probing Delhi school blast, forensic teams found mysterious powder

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Blast reported near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini.

In a significant incident, a blast occurred near the boundary wall of the CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini District, Delhi, prompting the Delhi Police to register a case under multiple sections, including Section 326(g) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the details surrounding the explosion.

Multi-agency investigation

Given the sensitive nature of the blast, a range of agencies, including local police, the Special Cell, NSG (National Security Guard), CRPF, and forensic teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs, have all arrived at the scene to conduct thorough investigations.

Expertise on scene

The head of the NSG bomb disposal unit, Mohammed Jamal, known for his expertise in bomb categorization, was called to the site to assess the situation and collect evidence.

Recovery of evidence

Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), bomb disposal squad, and NSG recovered several items from the blast site, including cut wires, pencil batteries, and a white powdery substance. All collected evidence will be compiled into a detailed report and shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs for further analysis.

Initial findings on blast motive

Preliminary investigations suggest that the blast was not aimed at causing public harm but rather intended to send a message or demonstrate power. The bomb was strategically placed on the CRPF School's boundary wall, and the timing of the explosion—early morning on a Sunday when the area was less crowded—reinforces this theory.

Comprehensive area scan

Authorities have conducted a thorough scan of the surrounding area, seizing CCTV DVRs from local shops to gather additional insights. Investigators are examining footage for clues that might reveal the identity of those responsible.

Eyewitness reports

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 7:57 AM reporting the explosion, with the caller indicating that a loud noise emanated from the CRPF School. Upon arrival, officers found significant damage to a section of the wall and detected the smell of explosives, while nearby shop windows were shattered. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

As investigations continue, officials are exploring all possible angles to uncover the motives behind this incident and ensure the safety of the local community. Enhanced security measures and patrols have been implemented in the vicinity to prevent further incidents.