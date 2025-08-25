Delhi Police reassigned CM Rekha Gupta's security as govt withdraws CRPF's Z category cover A man from Gujarat attacked CM Gupta on the morning of August 20 during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area in Delhi. Gupta's office described the assault as a 'well-planned conspiracy to kill her.'

New Delhi:

The Centre has withdrawn the Z category security cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Her security has now been handed back to the Delhi Police. The CRPF cover was granted to CM Gupta after an attack on her during a public meeting.

A day after the attack, the Union Home Ministry directed the CRPF’s VIP security wing to provide Z category security cover to the Chief Minister. However, formal orders for the deployment were later withheld and a decision was made to withdraw the CRPF cover.

The Delhi Police has now resumed full responsibility for Delhi CM’s security. They have also been instructed to increase the number of personnel assigned to her.

Attack on Delhi CM

A man from Gujarat attacked CM Gupta on the morning of August 20 during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area in Delhi. Gupta's office described the assault as a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her.”

Such attacks can never break my spirit, says CM Gupta

Reacting over the attack, CM Gupta said her spirit would never break with such attempts and she would continue to serve the people of Delhi. She said her public meeting will continue as per the normal schedule.

“The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people.Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again. Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before. Public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength.I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes,” she posted on X.

Two nabbed so far

So far, two individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack. Among them is the prime accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, a 41-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Rajkot. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.